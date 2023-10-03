Federal initiative awards ULM’s High School Business Academy program $1.5 million

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced Tuesday morning that its High School Business Academy program received a grant that will help area high school students enter the workforce.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities awarded nearly $1.5 million to the academy program, which is operated by ULM’s College of Business and Social Sciences. Staff member Kelli Cole in the college of business and social sciences says the program serves 11 parishes and prepares high school students for in-demand jobs across northeast Louisiana.

“ULM business faculty members have created business-related jobs that provides trainings to high school teachers to go back into the high schools and prepare these students,” said Cole.

Staff members recognized area students who they say have completed internships within the program.

“These students are the true reason for the program, and I truly believe that we are changing lives. I’m so honored to have been a part of your journey and I can’t wait to see where your futures lead you. I know it’s going to be somewhere big and important, and I’m so honored to have been a part of it. Thank you so much for being here today and supporting us. Thank you guys,” Cole stated while recognizing local students on the sixth floor of ULM’s Library inside the Media Room.

ULM officials say 24 local high schools participate in the program and offer business courses as part of the program.

Here’s more information from ULM’s Office of Marketing and Communications about the program and its requirements:

Depending on the schedule of the school, some are year-long courses and some are offered in fall or spring semesters. Internships are competitive and students must apply and interview for them after they meet these criteria:

- Must be at least 16 years old

- Must have completed at least two business academy courses

- Must have a teacher recommendation

Internships are available during the summer months. Seniors who go to school for half a day are able to apply for internships during the fall and spring. There is no limit to how many internships an individual student can apply for as long as they meet the basic criteria. If students are interested in enrolling in the business courses or if they want to see if their school participates in the program, they can speak with their school guidance counselor.

