Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever, survey says

A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.
A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.(Sikander Iqbal | Sikander Iqbal / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s not your imagination, many fast food drive-thrus are getting faster, according to a new survey of the top ten quick-service restaurants.

Intouch Insight reports major reductions in the average total time at the drive-thrus of Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A and Carl’s Jr. compared with last year’s times.

At Wendy’s, 88 seconds of wait time was cut.

The wait time at Chick-fil-A was down 73 seconds.

Carl’s Jr.’s wait time went down 43 seconds.

Average wait times decreased overall by 25 seconds for the year, but that’s likely due to fewer cars in line, but that doesn’t mean drive-thrus are seeing less business.

Intouch said fast food chains are getting cars through the drive-thru faster, leaving fewer cars in the line.

Many drive-thrus are also splitting up options, like offering mobile order pickups.

Service time also decreased by four seconds, while total drive-thru time decreased by 29 seconds.

Taco Bell was number one in the fastest total time and fastest service time.

Chick-fil-A, however, is still king when it comes to the fastest total time by car, which divides the average total time by the average number of cars in line.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana Treasurer’s Office to publish list of people with unclaimed property
Union Parish authorities are currently responding to an incident at Lake D’Arbonne where a...
Union Parish authorities responding to incident at Lake D’Arbonne
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Caldwell crash claims two lives
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Two fatalities in Madison parish crash
Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
Harvard inaugurates first Black president

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is carjacked by 3 armed attackers about a mile from the Capitol
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
Representatives debate whether to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
House debates whether to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’