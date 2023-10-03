Deadline approaching to request an absentee ballot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Gubernatorial Election is fast approaching! Election Day is October 14th and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting continues until October 7th (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you will not be in town during the early voting period or on Election Day, you need to request an absentee ballot by 4:30 p.m. on October 10th. They need to be returned no later than 4:30 p.m. on October 13th, so officials urge you to request them as soon as possible.

“We just mailed out almost 5,000, so ballots are in. Please request it now so you will have plenty of time to request it, us to get it to you, you to fill it out and get it back,” explains Isabelle Butler, the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters.

If you don’t think your ballot will make it by mail to your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office in time, you can hand deliver it.

“If you’re out of town and you request an absentee ballot, you can put the address where you are,” says Butler. “You don’t have to send it to your home and have someone at your home try to get it to you; if you put the address where you are, we’ll mail it directly to you.”

She says they’ve seen more people exercise their right to vote over the last few years.

“We do everything we can to allow you to exercise your right to vote,” says Butler. “In 2019, we had 10,607 early voters and I expect a lot more than that this year, I mean every year it’s just bigger.”

Absentee ballots can also be requested for anyone 65 and older in Louisiana.

“If you are 65 or older you can request a ballot and you can get your name on the list and you’ll get it for every election you’re eligible for once you submit that request you don’t have to submit it again unless you move, then you’ll need to re-submit again,” says Butler.

When it comes to filling out the absentee ballots, Butler says some people make mistakes on the front flap.

“This affidavit flap is perforated but it is not for the voter to remove, it tells you “do not detatch affidavit flap here” and here. It does not go inside your envelope,” says Butler.

She says you’ll take out your ballot from the secrecy sleeve and fill it out.

“Once you’re finished voting you will take the affidavit envelope and put your ballot inside the envelope,” says Butler. “There’s a seal, you remove the seal and you close it. This seals your ballot. Make sure you sign and you have a witness. Now your envelope is sealed it goes back inside the envelope that’s addressed to this office, you have to put postage on it, and there it is.”

She says if you have someone help you fill out your ballot, they need to sign on the front affidavit flap too.

