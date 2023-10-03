Columbia Elementary teacher arrested, accused of negligent injury to child

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Caldwell Parish teacher was arrested on Friday, Sept. 29, after allegedly injuring a student with a chair during class.

The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Columbia Elementary and spoke with the principal and employees who alleged that Lexes Boyde, a third-grade teacher, had thrown a chair at a 9-year-old student, causing injury to the student’s head.

According to the arrest record, Boyde was teaching as the victim was crying and asking to go to the office. Boyde told authorities she felt the victim was trying to get out of doing their work. Boyde said the victim continued to cry, so Boyde “just lost it,” and slammed her hand down on the table that both, Boyde and the victim, were sitting at.

Boyde allegedly picked up a chair and was going to flip the chair down when it hit the victim on the head, according to the arrest record.

CPSO says there is an audio recording of the incident where around 15 other juveniles were present.

There is also a recording of the child and teacher walking out of the classroom after the incident as the child cries, “Why did you hit me with a chair?”, according to the arrest record. Boyde can allegedly be heard replying to the child, “I’m sorry. I lost it.”

Boyde was arrested on a charge of negligent injury and transported to Caldwell Correction.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

