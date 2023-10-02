Advertise
Union Parish authorities responding to incident at Lake D’Arbonne

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently responding by watercraft in reference to a 911 call where a boater was thrown from their boat.

UPSO says the incident occurred near Woodyard Rd. at Lake D’Arbonne. Deputies are currently on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

