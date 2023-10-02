Louisiana Tech faculty and staff honored
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University awarded 10 faculty and staff members the University Senate Award at its 2023 Fall Faculty Saff Meeting in Howard Auditorium.
“Congratulations to these hardworking, ever-loyal Tech faculty and staff,” said Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Terry McConathy. “I am excited that we celebrate and recognize members of the Tech family who are so committed and focused on success in all the areas across campus. These recipients demonstrate how the Tech Tenets are at the heart how and why we come to work each day to support the faculty, staff, students, and community.”
The following is a list of the award recipients:
- Virgil Orr Junior Faculty Award
- Brooke Cassady, Assistant Professor, School of Design
- University Senate Chair Award
- Dr. Gergana Nestorova, Associate Professor, School of Biological Sciences
- F. Jay Taylor Undergraduate Teaching Award
- Dr. Krystal Cruse, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering
- Outstanding Advisor
- Dr. Jamie Newman, Professor, School of Biological Sciences
- Loyalty Award - Unclassified
- Emily Poole Cash, Campus Experience Coordinator, Recruitment & Admissions
- Loyalty Award – Classified
- Nickie Blackwelder, Library Specialist, Cataloging
- Student Outreach – Unclassified
- Ashley Osborne, Project Based Learning Specialist, College of Engineering & Science
- Student Outreach - Classified
- Robin Goertz, Library Specialist, Research Services
- Outstanding Service - Unclassified
- Vanessa Mullins, Training & Development Manager, Office of Human Resources
- Outstanding Service - Classified
- Desirée Brodeen, Administrative Assistant 5, Office of the Dean, College of Engineering & Sciences
To find out more information about the University Senate Award, visit Louisiana Tech’s website.
