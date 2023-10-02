Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana Fortify Homes program opens today

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting today, Oct. 2, homeowners across Louisiana will be able to apply for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program to help assist with roof upgrades.

Beginning at noon, the program will open with its first round of 500 grants. These grants will be up to $10,000 for residents to upgrade their roofs to withstand hurricane-force winds. The grants will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are certain requirements to qualify, including having a policy with Louisiana Citizens property insurance.

You can find more information and other requirements on the program’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Two fatalities in Madison parish crash
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Caldwell crash claims two lives
Authorities respond to crash on U.S. 80
ruston vs neville
Ruston comes back from a 10 point deficit to beat Neville, Zachary blows out West Monroe
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Summer-Like Weather Sticks Around for a Few More Days

Latest News

Road closure announced.
City of West Monroe announces temporary closure of Exchange St.
falls to app state
ULM falls to Appalachian State by a last second field goal
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Two fatalities in Madison parish crash
Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.
Caldwell crash claims two lives