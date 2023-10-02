Advertise
Lincoln Parish authorities to offer free first aid training clases

(KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office will be offering free first aid training classes to the public.

Classes will be held at the sheriff’s office located at 161 Road Camp Road. They will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following is a list of the training dates:

  • October 28, 2023
  • Feb. 17, 2024
  • May 11, 2024
  • Aug. 17, 2024
  • Nov. 9, 2024

Those interested should contact Lt. Kyle Luker at (318) 251-5111.

