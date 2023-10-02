Lincoln Parish authorities to offer free first aid training clases

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office will be offering free first aid training classes to the public.

Classes will be held at the sheriff’s office located at 161 Road Camp Road. They will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following is a list of the training dates:

October 28, 2023

Feb. 17, 2024

May 11, 2024

Aug. 17, 2024

Nov. 9, 2024

Those interested should contact Lt. Kyle Luker at (318) 251-5111.

