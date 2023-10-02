KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Summer-Like Weather Sticks Around for a Few More Days

It was a hot but sunny and pleasant weekend across the ArkLaMiss. Today, you can expect more of the same, with highs in the 90s. High temperatures remain in the 90s through Wednesday. Given the dry conditions, please take heed to your local burn bans. A pattern shift comes for the second half of the week. A cold front brings us a chance of rain on Thursday, especially overnight. This front will usher in some cooler air, finally giving us a dose of fall. By the weekend, highs rebound into the 70s and lows into the 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs top out in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Nearly seasonable, with lows falling into the middle 60s.

Tuesday: Great weather! More sunshine is on tap with a light breeze. Highs reach the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. More humid. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the middle 80s.

Friday: Sun and clouds mixed, Slight chance of a lingering shower in the morning. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

