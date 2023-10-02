KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Nice Next Few Days, Then Rain Chances and Cooler Weather for the Weekend

It was a warm and pleasant weather day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching the low 90s. But how long will this weather last? As of now, this pleasant weather will be with the region for Tuesday and Wednesday, but an approaching could front will bring clouds, rain chances and cooler weather to the region by the weekend. First clouds will increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Then, rain showers will becoming likely late Thursday into Friday morning. Finally, cooler weather takes over for the weekend, with temperatures only in the mid 70s, creating a fall feeling across the region. Enjoy!

Tonight, a clear sky is expected with temperatures down to the low 60s, close to normal lows for this time of year.

Tuesday, it will be bright and sunny. Temperatures will reach the low 90s, above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected with temperatures in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring a few more clouds to the region followed by late day rain showers and storms. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Friday will start with a few rain showers and storms across the region. By afternoon, sunshine returns. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Saturday will be a noticeably cooler day, with temperatures only in the mid 70s, below average for this time of year. It will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will be a cooler day as well, with temperatures only in the mid 70s, below average for this time of year. It will be sunny.

Monday will continue with the below average temperatures, in the mid 70s, with plenty of sunshine.

