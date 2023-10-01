Advertise
ULM falls to Appalachian State by a last second field goal

Warhawks host South Alabama next week
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks led by two points with one minute left in the game and it proved to be to much time for Appalachian State. The Mountaineers drove down the field and kicked a 54-yard field to ice the game and walk it off. Even though ULM lost in heartbreaking fashion, they still played well with six touchdowns on offense and three turnovers on defense.

