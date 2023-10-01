Advertise
Two fatalities in Madison parish crash

Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop F: four killed in two separate crashes on Thursday, September 28.
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop F, two people were killed in in a car crash in Madison Parish on Thursday, September 28.

Officials say the crash took place on US 80, east of Delhi just after 5pm. 37-year-old Nathan Barnett and 28-year-old Darryon Morris were riding in the bed of a Dodge ram driven by Kevonta Everett. For reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the side of the road before overturning and ejecting Barnett and Morris. Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene and Morris was transported to a hospital where he later died.

LSP says there were four other occupants who received minor to moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The crash is still under investigation, but speed is a suspected factor.

Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.

