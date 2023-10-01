Caldwell crash claims two lives

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop F, two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, September 28.

One crash happened in Caldwell Parish just after 4pm on US Highway 165 near LA 126. According to LSP, preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota driven by 60-year-old Rhonda Clark crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Dodge van driven by 53-year-old Vahona Armstrong. Both drivers were properly restrained, but suffered fatal injures as a result of the crash.

Officials say there were two other occupants in the vehicle with Armstrong who were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but officials say impairment is a suspected factor in this crash.

Troop F says in 2023, they’ve investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.

