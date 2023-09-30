Ruston comes back from a 10 point deficit to beat Neville, Zachary blows out West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston and Neville is always classic and this year was no different. It was a low scoring game for most of the game as Neville took a 10 to nothing lead into the fourth quarter. The Bearcats kickstarted their offense in the final stretch putting up 14 unanswered points. Neville didn’t have enough time to respond and Ruston wins, 14 to 10. West Monroe hosted Zachary, the team that has eliminated them from the playoffs four times in the past six seasons. The Rebels couldn’t get their revenge as the Broncos dominated them on their home turf, 48 to 7.

