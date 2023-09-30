Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Ruston comes back from a 10 point deficit to beat Neville, Zachary blows out West Monroe

More week 5 scores
KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights in Week 5 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston and Neville is always classic and this year was no different. It was a low scoring game for most of the game as Neville took a 10 to nothing lead into the fourth quarter. The Bearcats kickstarted their offense in the final stretch putting up 14 unanswered points. Neville didn’t have enough time to respond and Ruston wins, 14 to 10. West Monroe hosted Zachary, the team that has eliminated them from the playoffs four times in the past six seasons. The Rebels couldn’t get their revenge as the Broncos dominated them on their home turf, 48 to 7.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency closure of La. 3033
Fatal Crash generic image
Late night crash kills one, injures another near Cheniere Drew exit
Suspect charged
OPSO arrests Monroe woman for cruelty to juveniles
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20

Latest News

KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest in this week's Game...
Ruston at Neville: Game of the Week - Week 5
week 5 blitz
Jena beats Tioga to stay undefeated, St. Frederick dominates Sicily Island, West Ouachita improves to 5-0 with a big win over North Caddo
Friday Night Blitz action from Week 5.
Oak Grove gets revenge against Mangham, Sterlington dominates Richwood, Bastrop shocks Carroll, Wossman defeats North Webster, and Rayville falls to General Trass
week 5 blitz
Friday Night Blitz: Week 5 Football Highlights - Part 3