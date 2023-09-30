Oak Grove gets revenge against Mangham, Sterlington dominates Richwood, Bastrop shocks Carroll, Wossman defeats North Webster, and Rayville falls to General Trass

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove got its revenge against Mangham for last season’s 50-21 loss. Tigers defeated Dragons, 28-12. In 3A District 3, Sterlington dominated Richwood, 39-6. Bastrop Head Coach Tank Washington shocked his old Carroll squad, 12-7. Wossman improve to 4-1 and opens district play with a win over North Webster, 28-21. Rayville falls to General Trass, 42-30.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.