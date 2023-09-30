Jena beats Tioga to stay undefeated, St. Frederick dominates Sicily Island, West Ouachita improves to 5-0 with a big win over North Caddo

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Jena Giants continue to turn heads as they beat Tioga to remain unbeaten, 28 to 6. St. Frederick dominated Sicily Island from the opening kick, beating the Tigers, 54 to 6. West Ouachita improves to 5-0 after blowing out North Caddo on the road, 53 to 14.

