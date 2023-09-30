Advertise
Jena beats Tioga to stay undefeated, St. Frederick dominates Sicily Island, West Ouachita improves to 5-0 with a big win over North Caddo

More week 5 scores
KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights in Week 5 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Jena Giants continue to turn heads as they beat Tioga to remain unbeaten, 28 to 6. St. Frederick dominated Sicily Island from the opening kick, beating the Tigers, 54 to 6. West Ouachita improves to 5-0 after blowing out North Caddo on the road, 53 to 14.

