West Monroe family center awarded $20,000 grant

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Center for Children & Families was awarded a $20,000 grant by the Living Well Foundation to help support program services at The Hope Center in West Monroe.

The Hope Center serves children and their families who have mental and behavioral health needs and who have experienced trauma or crisis.

“We very much appreciate the outstanding support of the Living Well Foundation,” said Dr. MaVhew Thornton, CEO for The Center for Children and Families. “Their contribution will help enhance our programs at The Hope Center and will directly impact the children and families we are serving as they utilize our counseling and medication management services.”

The Living Well Foundation has been a longtime partner and donor of The Center for Children & Families.

“The Foundation is pleased to support the programs of The Center for Children & Families provided at The Hope Center for our children in need of these services,” said Alice M. Prophit, President and CEO of the Living Well Foundation.

To donate, volunteer, or get more information about The Center for Children & Families, call (318) 398-0945 or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.