Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.(Feld Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringling Brothers is coming back after a six-year hiatus, but its animals are not.

Whether that still makes it a circus is debatable, but the company says it’s sure people will still pay to see people do amazing things.

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.

The first show is Friday in Louisiana with two years of stops across the country already planned.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20
Gas leak
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in Ruston
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury unanimously approved the construction of a new 50k sq. ft....
New Chase facility could bring up to 200 jobs, $50k average salaries to Ruston

Latest News

Monroe will receive a portion of $60 million in grants from the Justice Department to help curb...
Monroe to receive portion of $60 million in grants from Justice Department
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Jets ticket prices soar after rumors that Taylor Swift may be there
A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
LNL: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90