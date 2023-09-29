Parishes announce which of them will opt in or out of statewide burn ban

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - As part of the most recent modifications made on Sept. 27 to the statewide burn ban in Louisiana, individual parishes are allowed to opt in or out of the burn ban.

The following modifications were made to the statewide burn ban:

Provides for individual parishes to opt out of the statewide burn ban

Provides for fire chiefs to resume granting burn permissions

Provides for certain live fire training to resume with written permission from the SFM

The modifications to the statewide burn ban take effect on September 29 at 5 p.m.

As parishes in the Northeast Louisiana region announce their decisions, this story will be updated with which areas are choosing to opt in or out of the burn ban.

The following parishes have opted to remain under the statewide burn ban

Lincoln Parish

The following parishes have opted out of the burn ban

Morehouse Parish

