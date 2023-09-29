Advertise
Parishes announce which of them will opt in or out of statewide burn ban

By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - As part of the most recent modifications made on Sept. 27 to the statewide burn ban in Louisiana, individual parishes are allowed to opt in or out of the burn ban.

RELATED: State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban

The following modifications were made to the statewide burn ban:

  • Provides for individual parishes to opt out of the statewide burn ban
  • Provides for fire chiefs to resume granting burn permissions
  • Provides for certain live fire training to resume with written permission from the SFM

The modifications to the statewide burn ban take effect on September 29 at 5 p.m.

As parishes in the Northeast Louisiana region announce their decisions, this story will be updated with which areas are choosing to opt in or out of the burn ban.

The following parishes have opted to remain under the statewide burn ban

  • Lincoln Parish

The following parishes have opted out of the burn ban

  • Morehouse Parish

