Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

OPSO arrests Monroe woman for cruelty to juveniles

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Latrina Trashae Woodard of Monroe following a complaint of cruelty to juveniles.

OPSO was dispatched in reference to an investigation when the complainant told deputies an 11-year-old victim came to school with a swollen eye and marks on his neck and left arm. An ambulance arrived and paramedics looked over the victim. They told deputies the victim had a possible orbital fracture. The victim was transported to St. Francis.

A four-year-old victim was also found. Deputies noticed multiple marks on the middle of the victim’s back. The victim told deputies Woodard struck him with a belt as well.

Woodard was advised of her rights and told deputies that she was at St. Francis due to hurting her back while spanking the victims. Woodard stated the 11-year-old victim put his foot in her face, but she struck him anyway. She told deputies she stopped once she realized she hit the victim in the face twice. Woodard said she struck the four-year-old victim because he went to the bathroom in his underwear. She told deputies she did not harm the victims enough to go to jail.

Woodard was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for cruelty to juveniles and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

CPS was notified and told deputies there had been multiple CPS cases investigated for abuse by Woddard to the victims.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20
Gas leak
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in Ruston
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury unanimously approved the construction of a new 50k sq. ft....
New Chase facility could bring up to 200 jobs, $50k average salaries to Ruston

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD officials address officer arrests in news conference
Monroe will receive a portion of $60 million in grants from the Justice Department to help curb...
Monroe to receive portion of $60 million in grants from Justice Department
Meet Tiwa, she’s a cat that’s currently up for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Tiwa
Adopt a Pet: Meet Tiwa
Adopt a Pet: Meet Tiwa