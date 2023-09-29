OPSO arrests Monroe woman for cruelty to juveniles

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Latrina Trashae Woodard of Monroe following a complaint of cruelty to juveniles.

OPSO was dispatched in reference to an investigation when the complainant told deputies an 11-year-old victim came to school with a swollen eye and marks on his neck and left arm. An ambulance arrived and paramedics looked over the victim. They told deputies the victim had a possible orbital fracture. The victim was transported to St. Francis.

A four-year-old victim was also found. Deputies noticed multiple marks on the middle of the victim’s back. The victim told deputies Woodard struck him with a belt as well.

Woodard was advised of her rights and told deputies that she was at St. Francis due to hurting her back while spanking the victims. Woodard stated the 11-year-old victim put his foot in her face, but she struck him anyway. She told deputies she stopped once she realized she hit the victim in the face twice. Woodard said she struck the four-year-old victim because he went to the bathroom in his underwear. She told deputies she did not harm the victims enough to go to jail.

Woodard was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for cruelty to juveniles and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

CPS was notified and told deputies there had been multiple CPS cases investigated for abuse by Woddard to the victims.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.