Lincoln Parish offering first aid training to community

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office will be offering first aid training to the community. The classes will start next month on October 28, 2023.

Each class will be held on Saturdays at Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. The classes are free to the public.

Training class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is a list of the class dates:

  • October 28, 2023
  • February 17, 2024
  • May 11, 2024
  • August 17, 2024
  • November 9, 2024

If you have questions about the classes, call Lt. Kyle Luker at (318)-251-5111.

