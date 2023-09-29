Late night crash kills one, injures another near Cheniere Drew exit

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Just before midnight on Sept. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-20 near the Cheniere Drew Exit.

The investigation shows a Toyota Highlander was driving east on I-20 in the right lane when it left the roadway and overturned. Jeranbttai Patel, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, according to LSP. Patel later died at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was also not wearing a seatbelt, causing them to be ejected from the vehicle. LSP says the driver sustained moderate injuries.

LSP says speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation. Be sure to check back for more details as the story develops.

LSP says they want to remind the community of several safety tips.

“Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to slow down, buckle up, and lessen the distractions in the vehicle,” says a press release from LSP. “Crash forces do not care who you are or what you drive. The faster you drive, the greater the risk of serious injury or death; not wearing a seat belt dramatically increases that risk.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.