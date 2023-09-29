Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Late night crash kills one, injures another near Cheniere Drew exit

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Just before midnight on Sept. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-20 near the Cheniere Drew Exit.

The investigation shows a Toyota Highlander was driving east on I-20 in the right lane when it left the roadway and overturned. Jeranbttai Patel, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, according to LSP. Patel later died at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was also not wearing a seatbelt, causing them to be ejected from the vehicle. LSP says the driver sustained moderate injuries.

LSP says speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation. Be sure to check back for more details as the story develops.

LSP says they want to remind the community of several safety tips.

“Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to slow down, buckle up, and lessen the distractions in the vehicle,” says a press release from LSP. “Crash forces do not care who you are or what you drive. The faster you drive, the greater the risk of serious injury or death; not wearing a seat belt dramatically increases that risk.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20
Gas leak
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in Ruston
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

Latest News

Suspect charged
OPSO arrests Monroe woman for cruelty to juveniles
Preparedness kits can include first aid, emergency blankets, food and water.
Lincoln Parish offering first aid training to community
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a news conference Friday morning to address the...
Chief Paul details arrests of 4 of his officers
Monroe will receive a portion of $60 million in grants from the Justice Department to help curb...
Monroe to receive portion of $60 million in grants from Justice Department