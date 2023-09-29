Advertise
La. DOTD announces reopening of La. 3033 in Ouachita Parish following emergency closure

La. DOTD
La. DOTD(Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced on Sept. 29 that La. 3033 in Ouachita Parish has reopened following its emergency closure on Sept. 28.

RELATED: La. DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033

The closure was due to a water line break and repair, according to the La. DOTD.

