La. DOTD announces reopening of La. 3033 in Ouachita Parish following emergency closure
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced on Sept. 29 that La. 3033 in Ouachita Parish has reopened following its emergency closure on Sept. 28.
RELATED: La. DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033
The closure was due to a water line break and repair, according to the La. DOTD.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.