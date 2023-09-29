Advertise
KNOE wraps up 70th Anniversary Celebration

By Sophia Ridley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On September 27, 1953, KNOE went on the air for the first time ever. On Sept. 27, 2023, past and present KNOE employees gathered at the station to celebrate.

Over the years there’s been so many moments and memories KNOE has shared with the community and we look forward to many more years of serving the ArkLaMiss.

RELATED: WATCH: KNOE 70th Anniversary Special

