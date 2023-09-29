Advertise
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Toasty Sunshine, Lower Humidity Through the Weekend

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Happy Friday! Today you can expect abundant sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. The weather is looking fantastic for any high school football games. Temperatures should be in the middle 80s around kickoff. Just be sure you are staying cool and hydrated. The weekend brings more sunshine and lower humidity. High temperatures hover in the 90s through early next week. By Thursday, the weather pattern changes as highs rebound into the 80s. That’s also when we could see our next chance of rain.

Today: Plentiful sunshine, hot, and not as humid. Highs top out in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Clear, calm, and a touch cooler. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunshine for the start of October! Highs aim for the mid 90s.

Monday: Generally sunny. Temperatures top out in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Great weather. Highs reach the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky,

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs rebound into the middle 80s.

