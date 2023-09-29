KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Heat Lingers into the Weekend

Hot and humid weather has been the story across the ArkLaMiss for the past week and more heat is on the way for the weekend. Temperatures Saturday, Sunday and even Monday will peak in the mid 90s, well above the average of 85 degrees for this time of year. It will stay dry through the weekend as well, leading to some fire weather concerns across the viewing area. One good thing about the forecast is that the humidity will continue to lower across the region through next week. Another good thing is that late next week rain chances increase across the region. Still, enjoy the sunshine and warmth while it’s here.

Tonight, the sky will be clear and temperatures will lower into the mid 60s, closer to normal lows for this time of year.

Saturday will be a sunny and hot day. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s, well above average for this time of year.

Sunday will be another sunny and hot day. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Monday will continue with the sunshine and heat. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Tuesday will be a sunny and slightly cooler weather day, with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Wednesday will be sunny and even cooler, with temperatures only reaching to near 90 degrees.

Thursday will bring more clouds and rain chances. Temperatures will reach to the mid 80s.

Friday will potentially be a wet day, with rain showers and some storms expected. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

