KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Lots of Sunshine With Summer-like Temperatures This Week

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
It has been feeling a lot more like summer this week than fall, but now is the time to get the flannels and pumpkin spice lattes ready! While we will spend most of the seven-day forecast in the 90s, we do start to cool off as we approach the end of the next workweek. There is a chance that temperatures may continue to cool down, and eventually top out in the upper 70s. This is not a certainty yet but it is something that we will be keeping an eye on over the next few days...

Today: Lots of sunshine is expected. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies expected. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Saturday: Clear skies and few clouds are anticipated. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s.

Sunday: More sunshine is expected for Sunday. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s.

Monday: Abundant sunshine is likely to kick off the workweek. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies are expected with slightly cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine is expected with a few passing clouds. High temperatures are expected to rise into the low 90s.

Thursday: More cloud cover moves into the ArkLaMiss. A few showers and storms will be possible. Afternoon high temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

