Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Union Parish High School

Union Parish High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!

Stay tuned throughout the season as KNOE travels each week across NELA to meet a cheer team at their local Johnny’s Pizza as they decorate in the spirit of that week’s game!

Want to compete in the cheerleader challenge? Follow this link here.

Union Parish High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!
Watch the Union Parish High School Cheerleaders show off their school spirit!

Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20
Gas leak
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in Ruston
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury unanimously approved the construction of a new 50k sq. ft....
New Chase facility could bring up to 200 jobs, $50k average salaries to Ruston

Latest News

Union Parish High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader...
Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Union Parish High School pt. 2
Watch the Union Parish High School Cheerleaders show off their school spirit!
Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Union Parish High School pt. 3
Union Parish High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader...
Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Union Parish High School pt. 1
Farmers beat Patriots, 55-33.
Union hands Franklin Parish first loss of the season