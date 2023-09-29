Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Grambling State University students rally to raise awareness to vote

Early voting starts tomorrow and students at Grambling State University held a rally to encourage students to vote.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University students held a voters rally to end their voter’s education week known as, “Votecoming.”

According to data from the Census Current Population Survey, Voting and Registration Supplement, only 28.4 percent of youth ages 18 to 24 voted in 2022.

GSU students wanted to encourage their peers to go out and vote this election season. University President, Rick Gallot Jr., gave them his full support.

“It brings me a lot of joy and satisfaction to see our students are continuing to stay engaged, and to promote registering, and actually voting,” said Gallot Jr.

The students said that it is imperative for their peers to go out and vote.

To find out where your voting location is, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency closure of La. 3033
Fatal Crash generic image
Late night crash kills one, injures another near Cheniere Drew exit
Suspect charged
OPSO arrests Monroe woman for cruelty to juveniles
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20

Latest News

The Louisiana Pilot Association welcomed campers back to Camp Fleur de Lis.
Pilot TBI Camp Fleur de Lis Returns
Early voting for the Gubernatorial Election starts this Saturday and runs until October 7, 2023.
Early Voting starts tomorrow for the Gubernatorial Election
People can cast their vote early starting this weekend.
Early Voting Starts This Weekend
Glen View Elementary celebrates Rock Your School Day
Glen View Elementary hosts " Rock Your School Day” event
Glen View Elementary celebrates Rock Your School Day
Rock Your School Day