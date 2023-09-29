Grambling State University students rally to raise awareness to vote

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University students held a voters rally to end their voter’s education week known as, “Votecoming.”

According to data from the Census Current Population Survey, Voting and Registration Supplement, only 28.4 percent of youth ages 18 to 24 voted in 2022.

GSU students wanted to encourage their peers to go out and vote this election season. University President, Rick Gallot Jr., gave them his full support.

“It brings me a lot of joy and satisfaction to see our students are continuing to stay engaged, and to promote registering, and actually voting,” said Gallot Jr.

The students said that it is imperative for their peers to go out and vote.

To find out where your voting location is, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

