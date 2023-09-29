Advertise
Glen View Elementary hosts " Rock Your School Day” event

Rock Your School Day” is a nationwide initiative sponsored by Get Your Teach On.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - “Rock Your School Day” is a nationwide initiative sponsored by Get Your Teach On. The organization focuses on professional development and other ways to impact and inspire teachers.

“We did a little bit of learning and then we did like some fun activities,” said second grader, Kailynn Woody.

“Me too,” said second-grader Harlow Mccormick. “And we made footballs, and made pompoms, we did some sight words and we got to do some exercises with it.”

Rock Your School Day would not be possible without the help of the community. Associate Athletic Director for Student Athletes at Louisiana Tech, Shyandrea Glass, expressed the importance of giving back.

“We love to give back, we love to, we want to make sure that the students there see our student-athletes in the community so they were very excited about that, and what a great opportunity it was for our students to come in and show them that student-athletes started off by giving back to their community as well,” said Glass.

Second-grade teachers, Lauren Gauthier and Gabrielle Dupree loved the event.

“Being able to see this event - I’ve never heard of it - and seeing how it actually works and transforming the classroom so I will definitely want to do it next year,” said Gauthier.

“We have enjoyed every bit of it, took one late night to come together and a couple of dollars a couple of borrowed things and we made it pop,” said Dupree.

Principal of Glen View Elementary Phaedra Banks hopes to continue to host Rock Your School Day annually.

