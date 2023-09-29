Early Voting starts tomorrow for the Gubernatorial Election

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officials are preparing for the Gubernatorial Election, and they expect good voter turnout.

“In 2019 we had 10,607 early voters and I expect a lot more than that this year, I mean every year it’s just bigger,” explains Isabelle Butler, the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters.

Early voting begins September 30th and runs until October 7th, excluding Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Make sure you bring your Louisiana Driver’s License with you to the polls.

Butler encourages everyone to download the GeauxVote App to find everything you need to know about the election, including finding your sample ballot.

“The Senate, the House, and the Police Jury were all redistricted this year so please pay close attention and make sure that the person that you want to support is actually representing your district,” explains Butler.

She says you will be able to mark your choices on the app or fill out your paper sample ballot and bring that to the polls with you to make the process easier.

If you have questions about where to vote, call your Registrar of Voters office for clarification or just visit the Voter Portal on the Secretary of State’s Website.

If you choose to vote early, you’ll head to a different location than where you vote on Election Day.

Election Day is October 14th and polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on that day.

If you will not be in town during the early voting period or on Election Day, you need to request an absentee ballot. The deadline to request it by is October 10th at 4:30 p.m. and the ballot must be returned to your Registrar of Voters office no later than 4:30 p.m. on October 13th. You can return them by hand if you don’t think they’ll arrive in time by mail.

Butler says if you’re 65 or older you can request an absentee ballot regardless of whether you’ll be in town during early voting/Election Day.

Below are the early voting locations for Northeast Louisiana:

CALDWELL - COURTHOUSE, 201 MAIN ST., SUITE 4, COLUMBIA (318) 649-7364

CATAHOULA - 301 BUSHLEY ST, COURTHOUSE RM 111, HARRISONBURG (318) 744-5745

CONCORDIA - NEW CRTHSE, 4001 CARTER ST., SUITE K, VIDALIA (318) 336-7770

EAST CARROLL - NEW COURTHOUSE BLDG, 400 1ST ST., LAKE PROVIDENCE (318) 559-2015

FRANKLIN - FRANKLIN PARISH COURTHOUSE, 6560 MAIN ST, WINNSBORO (318) 435-4489

JACKSON - JACKSON PARISH COURTHOUSE 500 E. COURT ST., ROOM 102, JONESBORO (318) 259-2486

LASALLE - LASALLE PARISH HOMELAND SECURITY BLDG, 1009 COURTHOUSE ST SUITE B, JENA (318) 992-2254

LINCOLN - LINCOLN PARISH COURTHOUSE, 100 W. TEXAS AVE. RM 10, RUSTON (318) 251-5110

MADISON - MADISON PARISH COURTHOUSE, 100 N CEDAR ST. RM 5, TALLULAH (318) 574-2193

MOREHOUSE - COURTHOUSE ANNEX 129 N. FRANKLIN, BASTROP (318) 281-1434

OUACHITA - REGISTRAR OF VOTERS, 1650 DESIARD ST SUITE 125, MONROE, (318) 327-1436 or WEST OUACHITA SENIOR CENTER, 1800 N 7TH ST, WEST MONROE (318) 327-1436

RICHLAND - COURTHOUSE, 708 JULIA ST., #B-102, RAYVILLE (318) 728-3582

TENSAS - COURTHOUSE ANNEX, 203 HANCOCK ST, ST. JOSEPH (318) 766-3931

UNION - COURTHOUSE ANNEX, 303 E WATER ST., #107, FARMERVILLE (318) 368-8660

WEST CARROLL - WEST CARROLL PARISH COURTHOUSE, 305 E. MAIN ST., RM. 108, OAK GROVE (318) 428-2381

WINN - COURTHOUSE, 119 W. MAIN ST., #105, WINNFIELD (318) 628-6133

