BRPD officials address officer arrests in news conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are addressing the arrests of three officers tied to an ongoing corruption investigation. The news conference comes one day after three officers, including a deputy chief turned themselves in on malfeasance in office and other charges Thursday, September 28, 2023.

One of the officers who was arrested Thursday is Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence Sr., the second-highest ranking officer on the force. Lawrence joined officers Jesse Barcelona and Todd Thomas as they turned themselves in to a judge at the 19th Judicial District Court early Thursday afternoon. All three men boned out of prison late Thursday evening.

The fourth officer, Sgt. Douglas Chustz, has a warrant issued for his arrest on a charge of malfeasance, it was announced in court. He is expected to turn himself in at a later time.

Deputy Chief Lawrence was charged with malfeasance, principal to obstruction, principal to battery, and principal to theft.

Officer Todd Thomas was charged with simple battery, theft, malfeasance, and obstruction.

Officer Jesse Barcelona was charged with malfeasance, principal to theft, and principal to obstruction.

They were then taken into custody and transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to be formally booked.

Sources say the charges stem from an incident several years ago where a man was allegedly beaten while in the custody of Baton Rouge police officers. Body camera footage that captured portions of that alleged beating was later illegally destroyed, one source said.

Both Barcelona and Thomas were placed on leave from the department on September 19. Lawrence was placed on leave earlier this week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.