Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Appeals court blocks judge from redrawing congressional district map

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An appeals court blocked U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick’s plans to hold hearings next week to redraw Louisiana’s Congressional district map.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Dick intended to create a second majority-black district after her ruling last year that stated the legislature had adopted a gerrymandered map.

Representative Michael Echols said this issue can either go to the Fifth Circuit Court or the Supreme Court to decide whether or not the current congressional map needs to be changed.

KNOE did reach out to Senator Katrina Jackson who was not able to give us a statement at this time.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20
The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents

Latest News

KNOE8 70th Anniversary Celebration
KNOE wraps up 70th Anniversary Celebration
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 in custody
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is ready for Week 5 of Beat the Ace, but are you? Find out...
Beat the Ace: Week 5
Hundreds of jobs are heading to Ruston, according to the mayor.
JP Morgan Chase Facility Coming to Ruston