Appeals court blocks judge from redrawing congressional district map

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An appeals court blocked U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick’s plans to hold hearings next week to redraw Louisiana’s Congressional district map.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Dick intended to create a second majority-black district after her ruling last year that stated the legislature had adopted a gerrymandered map.

Representative Michael Echols said this issue can either go to the Fifth Circuit Court or the Supreme Court to decide whether or not the current congressional map needs to be changed.

KNOE did reach out to Senator Katrina Jackson who was not able to give us a statement at this time.

