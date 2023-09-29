Adopt a Pet: Meet Tiwa

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Tiwa, she’s a cat that’s currently up for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba, from River Cities, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to introduce her to the viewers. Taraba says Tiwa’s about 1 year old. She says she’s sweet, energetic, and good with other animals. Taraba says if you have a family with other pets, she believes Tiwa would be the perfect match because of her social skills.

Taraba also wanted to inform the viewers about the shelter’s upcoming fundraiser. It’s called “Tails at Twilight”. It’s a Halloween costume gala and it will be at ULM’s Bayou Pointe on Saturday, October 14th. There will be a silent auction, costume party, music, food, and other fun activities to participate in. Tickets are $60 and are available on the shelter’s website.

The shelter is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. They’re located at 5302 DeSiard Street in Monroe.

