WATCH: KNOE 70th Anniversary Special

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE celebrated 70 years on air on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Join us as we take a walk down memory lane, looking back at many historic moments through seven decades of service to the ArkLaMiss.

KNOE-TV went on-air on September 27, 1953, with a 774-foot tower. James A. Noe, Sr., former governor of Louisiana, owned the station and desired to serve the community. The station was passed to Noe’s son, James “Jimmie” Noe, Jr., following Noe, Sr.’s death in 1976. The Noes owned KNOE-TV until 2007 when it was sold to Dallas-based Hoak Media. In November 2013, Gray Television announced it was purchasing Hoak Media. Since then, Gray has continued the station’s legacy of serving the people of ArkLaMiss.

KNOE turned 70 years old on Sept. 27. Join us as we take a walk down memory lane in an hour-long special revisiting seven decades of service the the community.

Through the decades, KNOE and the ArkLaMiss have made many memories together. From the Happiness Exchange to Muscular Dystrophy Association telethons, all the way to nail-biting sports events, Channel 8 has a long-standing history of providing first news, first on-the-spot coverage of notable moments in ArkLaMiss history.

KNOE turned 70 years old on Sept. 27. Join us as we take a walk down memory lane in an hour-long special revisiting seven decades of service to the community.

KNOE meteorologists have gone from working with chalkboards to working with state-of-the-art technology to cover both, beautiful days and severe weather days.

70 years of coverage also means 70 years of documenting what Louisiana is best known for - food! From Mildred Swift and Mammie to Charles Burkett with Feed Your Soul, KNOE has got you covered when it comes to mouth-watering recipes.

KNOE turned 70 years old on Sept. 27. Join us as we walk down memory lane in an hour-long special revisiting seven decades of service to the community.

For as many heartwarming moments in KNOE’s history, there have also been devastating events such as the collapse of the Riverton Tower. Through every moment, though, KNOE persevered and continued to tell the news that matters most to our community.

KNOE turned 70 years old on Sept. 27. Join us as we walk down memory lane in an hour-long special revisiting seven decades of service to the community.

KNOE consistently strives to keep the legacy of James A. Noe alive every day through service to and involvement with our beloved community. From hosting a yearly Easter Egg hunt to putting on the Happiness Exchange in celebration of each and every child’s birthday every week, there are many memories of the relationship between ArkLaMiss and Channel 8.

In the seven decades KNOE-TV has spent serving the ArkLaMiss, the station has undergone many changes, but one thing has remained the same - our commitment to you.

Without the community, nothing we do would be possible. From the very bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has trusted KNOE as their local news and weather authority for so long. Here’s to many more years of content, community, and culture.

Don’t forget to check out KNOE’s 70th anniversary hub page. Here, you’ll find many photos, stories, and logos throughout the years.

KNOE 70TH ANNIVERSARY HUB PAGE

SUBMIT PHOTOS

If you have any pictures or videos of memories with KNOE through the years that you would like to submit, use the album below.

WATCH

Would you like to see more videos that were not in the 70th anniversary special? Check out the playlist below! Here, you will find videos such as KNOE and Miss America, the worst storms since 1953, and more.

Make sure to scroll through the videos to find all that are available for viewing.

RELATED CONTENT

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.