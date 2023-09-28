Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

ULM to hold 20th Anniversary College of Business and Social Sciences Symposium

The University of Louisiana Monroe will hold the twentieth-anniversary edition of its premier...
The University of Louisiana Monroe will hold the twentieth-anniversary edition of its premier lecture and seminar series, the College of Business and Social Sciences Symposium.(Source: ULM Office of Marketing and Communications)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will hold the twentieth-anniversary edition of its premier lecture and seminar series, the College of Business and Social Sciences Symposium.

The seminar will be held from Oct. 2-5 and the theme is “Celebrating Our Past, Creating the Future.”

The event will have two keynote speakers and will feature a career fair, a cookout, the annual CBSS Brain Bowl, and speaker sessions covering a range of topics.

Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences, Dr. Michelle McEacharn, said the Symposium has made a significant impact on the school.

“The CBSS Symposium is and has been a recognized and respected signature event for 20 years,” McEacharn said. “There are too many stories of encouragement, connection, networking, and development to mention. The evidence of its success over time is that many of our current presenters are those who were in the audience years ago. This shows the depth and breadth of impact this event has made in the lives of our students, faculty, alumni, and community.”

The Kickoff Keynote featuring Cynthia Cooper, who was one of Time Magazine’s “People of the Year,” will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus. The annual CBSS Brain Bowl will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, with the final keynote presentation taking place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at Brown Auditorium.

The following list highlights some of the CBSS Symposium events.

Monday, October 2

  • 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - CBSS Career Readiness Workshop – Hemphill 221
  • 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - CBSS Career Readiness Workshop – Strauss 148

Tuesday, October 3

  • 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - CBSS Nonprofit Career Fair – The Hangar
  • 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - High School Business Academy Press Conference – Library, 6th Floor Media Room
  • 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Kickoff Keynote featuring Cynthia Cooper – “Moving Forward with Passion and Purpose” - Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus

Wednesday, October 4

  • 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - Drone Time: Navigating Post and Future Skies – The Quad
  • 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - How War Transformed the Future: The Heroism of General Chennault and The Flying Tigers – The Hangar
  • 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - EEG Recordings: See What Your Mind Is Thinking– The Hangar
  • 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - CBSS Brain Bowl Competition – The Hangar
  • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. - Emerging Issues in Risk and Insurance – The Hangar

Thursday, October 5

  • 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - CBSS Symposium Speaker Sessions – The Hangar Ballrooms A, B, D
  • 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - CBSS Student Cookout – The Hangar South Lawn
  • 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Keynote Presentation featuring Benn Hammersley - “Accelerating Strangeness” - Brown Auditorium

The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more information and view the full schedule, visit ULM’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead

Latest News

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
KNOE's 70th Anniversary special will be airing on September 27, 2023.
WATCH: KNOE 70th Anniversary Special
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 in custody
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/28