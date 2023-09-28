ULM to hold 20th Anniversary College of Business and Social Sciences Symposium

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will hold the twentieth-anniversary edition of its premier lecture and seminar series, the College of Business and Social Sciences Symposium.

The seminar will be held from Oct. 2-5 and the theme is “Celebrating Our Past, Creating the Future.”

The event will have two keynote speakers and will feature a career fair, a cookout, the annual CBSS Brain Bowl, and speaker sessions covering a range of topics.

Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences, Dr. Michelle McEacharn, said the Symposium has made a significant impact on the school.

“The CBSS Symposium is and has been a recognized and respected signature event for 20 years,” McEacharn said. “There are too many stories of encouragement, connection, networking, and development to mention. The evidence of its success over time is that many of our current presenters are those who were in the audience years ago. This shows the depth and breadth of impact this event has made in the lives of our students, faculty, alumni, and community.”

The Kickoff Keynote featuring Cynthia Cooper, who was one of Time Magazine’s “People of the Year,” will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus. The annual CBSS Brain Bowl will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, with the final keynote presentation taking place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at Brown Auditorium.

The following list highlights some of the CBSS Symposium events.

Monday, October 2

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - CBSS Career Readiness Workshop – Hemphill 221

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - CBSS Career Readiness Workshop – Strauss 148

Tuesday, October 3

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - CBSS Nonprofit Career Fair – The Hangar

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - High School Business Academy Press Conference – Library, 6th Floor Media Room

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Kickoff Keynote featuring Cynthia Cooper – “Moving Forward with Passion and Purpose” - Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus

Wednesday, October 4

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - Drone Time: Navigating Post and Future Skies – The Quad

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - How War Transformed the Future: The Heroism of General Chennault and The Flying Tigers – The Hangar

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - EEG Recordings: See What Your Mind Is Thinking– The Hangar

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - CBSS Brain Bowl Competition – The Hangar

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. - Emerging Issues in Risk and Insurance – The Hangar

Thursday, October 5

8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - CBSS Symposium Speaker Sessions – The Hangar Ballrooms A, B, D

11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - CBSS Student Cookout – The Hangar South Lawn

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Keynote Presentation featuring Benn Hammersley - “Accelerating Strangeness” - Brown Auditorium

The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more information and view the full schedule, visit ULM’s website.

