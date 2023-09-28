SNAP Benefits are to increase due to cost of living adjustment

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will increase their monthly household benefits starting Oct. 1, 2023. SNAP recipients will receive a 3.5 percent raise.

There will also be a change to the work requirements for Able-Bodied Adults without Dependents (ABAWD), but parishes with a high unemployment rate are exempt.

Secretary of the Department of Family and Children Services, Terri Ricks, said that those who are not in parishes that continue to be waived will have to provide evidence of at least 80 hours of work-related activity to the agency.

“So that means either working, or being involved in a SNAP Employment and training program, or doing some volunteer work,” said Ricks.

Those who are not identified as an ABAWD, or who may be exempt from the ABAWD definition, don’t have to worry about the work requirements.

For more information on the SNAP increase, and the work requirements, head to the Department of Children and Family Services website.

