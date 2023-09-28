Nutritional benefits of onions with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today Nutritionist Jen Avis was back in the Good Morning ArkLaMiss studio talking about the nutritional benefits of foods. This week the food item was a popular item used in many dishes and it can even make you cry, onions.

Avis told us why onions have that effect on people. She says when you cut an onion and it hits the air, the sulfur compounds turn into sulfuric acid, which irritates the eyes and causes them to water.

Avis also talked about the nutritional benefits of onions. She says they are good for the bones as well as the heart. Onions contain inulin, which is good for the gut and it also contains Vitamin C. Avis says onions do a lot for a person’s health; she even says consuming onions helps prevent cancer.

