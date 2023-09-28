Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Nutritional benefits of onions with nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the nutritional benefits of onions.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today Nutritionist Jen Avis was back in the Good Morning ArkLaMiss studio talking about the nutritional benefits of foods. This week the food item was a popular item used in many dishes and it can even make you cry, onions.

Avis told us why onions have that effect on people. She says when you cut an onion and it hits the air, the sulfur compounds turn into sulfuric acid, which irritates the eyes and causes them to water.

Avis also talked about the nutritional benefits of onions. She says they are good for the bones as well as the heart. Onions contain inulin, which is good for the gut and it also contains Vitamin C. Avis says onions do a lot for a person’s health; she even says consuming onions helps prevent cancer.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban

Latest News

Nutritional benefits of Onions with nutritionist Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of Onions with nutritionist Jen Avis
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
3 arrested during Winn Parish drug investigation
Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to host this free reading program for parents and their...
Prime Time Reading Program
The City of Ruston officials say constructing Cedar Creek Rd. will create a safer commute for...
Cedar Creek Rd. construction creating a safer drive