Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Nonprofit organization emphasizes importance of local school board elections

Voters head to the polls in October and a non-profit is asking people to remember local school boards.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A nonprofit organization known as, “Campaign for Our Shared Future,” wants local communities to prioritize school board elections.

Executive Director of COSF, Heather Harding, said school board elections have suffered from a low voter turnout.

“It’s so important to have candidates who – one, prioritize quality education and inclusivity, but also the well-being of our students, and the well-being of our community,” said Harding.

To find out more about Campaign for Our Shared Future, head to their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead

Latest News

Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 in custody
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is ready for Week 5 of Beat the Ace, but are you? Find out...
Beat the Ace: Week 5
Hundreds of jobs are heading to Ruston, according to the mayor.
JP Morgan Chase Facility Coming to Ruston
School Board Vote
Group Encourages Support for Local School Board Elections