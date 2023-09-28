Nonprofit organization emphasizes importance of local school board elections

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A nonprofit organization known as, “Campaign for Our Shared Future,” wants local communities to prioritize school board elections.

Executive Director of COSF, Heather Harding, said school board elections have suffered from a low voter turnout.

“It’s so important to have candidates who – one, prioritize quality education and inclusivity, but also the well-being of our students, and the well-being of our community,” said Harding.

