Man convicted for Bastrop arson case

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Tyson Cornelison - a 42-year-old Colorado man - was recently sentenced for his conviction in an April 2020 arson case in Bastrop, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Cornelison was sentenced to 12 years with hard labor for the charge of injury by arson, four years with hard labor for the charge of arson with intent to defraud, and two years with hard labor on the charge of conspiracy. He was convicted in June 2023.

On April 15, 2020, Cornelison set a commercial and residential building located in the 100 block of South Franklin Street on fire. He was arrested in June 2020.

Video surveillance and witness statements led the authorities to Cornelison and a warrant was issued for his arrest. In June 2020, authorities in Junction City, Kansas found Cornelison. He was later taken to the Morehouse Parish Jail.

