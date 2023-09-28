LDWF expands Chronic Wasting Disease drop-off locations to several NELA parishes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has added six new Chronic Wasting Disease drop-off locations in NELA. Now deer hunters will be able to submit CWD samples for testing in Catahoula, Concordia, Morehouse, and Union parishes.
The new locations are added in addition to already existing sample testing locations in Franklin, Madison, and Tensas parishes to help detect CWD in Tensas Parish.
If you wish to submit deer heads for CWD testing, you may visit any of these locations. The locations are self-service and hunters will be able to view results using the sample number given at the drop-off location.
LDWF offers an important reminder:
“Deer heads from deer harvested within the CWD Control Area, which consists of Tensas Parish and portions of Concordia, Franklin, and Madison parishes, may not be transported outside of the control area. Hunters harvesting deer from outside the control area may utilize the newly added drop-off locations as well as the drop-off locations within the control area.”
Here is a list of drop-off locations:
- Tensas River National Wildlife Refuge – 0.3 miles south of I-20 at the Waverly exit on Hwy 577
- Tallulah U-Pak-It - 120 HWY 65 South, Tallulah, LA 71282
- Big Lake WMA - North of Louisiana Hwy 4, 12 miles east of Gilbert, LA 71336
- Buckhorn WMA - 3217 HWY 128, St Joseph, LA 71366
- Buck Fever Taxidermy - 3083 Hwy 65, Newellton, LA 71357
- Wisner Location - 387 Kansas St., Wisner, LA 71378
- Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Resource Center - 8554 Hwy 65, Waterproof, LA 71375
Additional CWD Sample Drop-off Locations available for the 2023-24 season include:
- Town of Farmerville – 308 Thomas St., Farmerville, LA 71241
- Northeast Union Fire District – 2252 LA-143, Marion, LA 71260
- Crossett RD. U-Pakit – 10400 Crossett Rd. Bastrop, LA 71220
- 25 Feed and Seed – 203 Fairbanks St., Jonesville, LA 71343
- LA DOTD Maintenance Facility – 2201 E. E. Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334
- Richard K. Yancey WMA – 21 miles South of Vidalia on Hwy. 15
You can also view a map of the locations here. for more information on how the testing works, visit their website. For questions or more information, contact your nearest LDWF Field Office.
