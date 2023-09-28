La DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that La 3033 in Ouachita Parish is closed effective immediately.

The closure is located south of Caples Rd. approximately 1.5 miles north of La 34. The closure is due to a water line break and repair.

DOTD says the water company is beginning repairs this morning and expects the road to reopen on Saturday, September 30.

La 3033 is also closed at Cheniere Spillway. Traffic traveling between Caples Rd. and the Cheniere Spillway will need to use Elkins Rd. to access La 34. No formal detour route has been established at this time.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.