Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that La 3033 in Ouachita Parish is closed effective immediately.

The closure is located south of Caples Rd. approximately 1.5 miles north of La 34. The closure is due to a water line break and repair.

DOTD says the water company is beginning repairs this morning and expects the road to reopen on Saturday, September 30.

La 3033 is also closed at Cheniere Spillway. Traffic traveling between Caples Rd. and the Cheniere Spillway will need to use Elkins Rd. to access La 34. No formal detour route has been established at this time.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/28
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
Louisiana pulls incarcerated girls out of controversial youth prison
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the nutritional benefits of onions.
Nutritional benefits of onions with nutritionist Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of Onions with nutritionist Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of Onions with nutritionist Jen Avis