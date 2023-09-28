KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Warm Weather Sticks Around Through the Weekend

It was another hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures well into the 90s and feels like conditions approaching 100 degrees. We have one more hot and humid day on the way before humidity starts to lower across the region. Tonight, temperatures will lower into the upper 60s, warm for this time of year. Thursday will bring temperatures in the low 90s with feels like conditions in the upper 90s. The humidity lowers into Friday with temperatures in the low 90s. The weather continues to improve through the weekend into next week.

Tonight will be a mainly clear and quiet night. Temperatures will lower into the upper 60s. The wind will be calm.

Thursday will be a warm and humid day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s, above normal for this time of year. It will be sunny as well.

Friday will be a bright and sunny day with lower humidity. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Saturday will be another bright and sunny day with temperatures in the low 90s.

Sunday will bring more sunshine to the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s by afternoon.

Monday will be a mostly sunny, enjoyable weather day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny weather day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach to near 90

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.