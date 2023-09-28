KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: More Heat Ahead but Lower Humidity

Today will be another hot and humid day, with highs in the 90s. More sunshine is on the table! Similar weather conditions are expected this weekend into next week. Don’t expect rain over the next several days as high pressure builds over the region. Although rain is not in the forecast, humidity levels fall over the weekend!

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs reach the low to mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures may be in the upper 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, with lows falling into the upper 60s.

Friday: Plentiful sunshine. Highs top out in the middle 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and lower humidity. High temperatures reach the middle 90s.

Sunday: A hot first day of October. Highs aim for the middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Monday: Generally sunny, with afternoon temperatures maxing out in the middle 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant day. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs reach the lower 90s.

