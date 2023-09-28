Advertise
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: More Heat Ahead but Lower Humidity

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After a warm and humid day, quiet and warm weather is on the way for tonight. Temperatures should lower into the upper 60s with a mainly clear sky. Looking ahead to Friday, it will be a hot day, with temperatures in the mid 90s, but there will be less humidity in place across the region, making it feel more enjoyable outside. Lower humidity is expected into the weekend even as temperatures still reach the mid 90s. Temperatures will slowly lower through next week, with upper 80s expected by Thursday. There will also be a chance for rain showers and storms on Thursday.

Tonight will be a mostly clear and calm night. Temperatures will lower into the upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible by Friday morning.

Friday, it will be a sunny and hot day, with temperatures in the mid 90s. There will be lower humidity across the region.

Saturday will be sunny and hot, with temperatures in the mid 90s.

Sunday will be sunny and hot. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Monday will be sunny and warm. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day. It will be warm as well, with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Thursday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. There is a chance for rain showers and storms. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

