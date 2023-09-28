KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: More Heat Ahead but Lower Humidity

We’re looking at another hot and humid afternoon, with highs in the 90s. More sunshine is on the table as well! Similar weather conditions are expected this weekend into early next week. The latest drought monitor shows no changes to the drought conditions across the ArkLaMiss. That is unfortunate, especially since rain chances are nearly zero in the days ahead. The good news is that humidity levels drop by the weekend. Once we get to the second half of next week, there are early hints at cooling down and maybe a chance of rain.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs reach the low to mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, with lows falling into the upper 60s.

Friday: Plentiful sunshine. Highs top out in the middle 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and lower humidity. High temperatures reach the middle 90s.

Sunday: A hot first day of October. Highs aim for the middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Monday: Generally sunny, with afternoon temperatures maxing out in the middle 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant day. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs reach the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.