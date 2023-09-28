If approved, new Chase facility could bring up to 200 jobs, $50k starting salaries to Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Police Jury unanimously approved the construction of a new 50k sq. ft. facility for JP Morgan Chase Bank, which will operate similarly to the location in Monroe as the central home loan hub plus supporting other companies.

The new facility is projected to provide up to 200 jobs with starting salaries of $50k per year over a 15-year period.

If all goes as planned, the LPPJ says there will be a ground-breaking of the new facility in two months. The building is expected to be built in Ruston north of I-20.

The approval process is still ongoing. The Lincoln Parish School Board still needs to vote to approve the construction. They are expected to meet at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28 to vote.

This is all of the information available. Be sure to check back for updates as the story develops.

