Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

If approved, new Chase facility could bring up to 200 jobs, $50k starting salaries to Ruston

The Lincoln Parish Police Jury unanimously approved the construction of a new 50k sq. ft....
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury unanimously approved the construction of a new 50k sq. ft. facility for JP Morgan Chase Bank, which will operate similarly to the location in Monroe as the central home loan hub plus supporting other companies.(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Police Jury unanimously approved the construction of a new 50k sq. ft. facility for JP Morgan Chase Bank, which will operate similarly to the location in Monroe as the central home loan hub plus supporting other companies.

The new facility is projected to provide up to 200 jobs with starting salaries of $50k per year over a 15-year period.

If all goes as planned, the LPPJ says there will be a ground-breaking of the new facility in two months. The building is expected to be built in Ruston north of I-20.

The approval process is still ongoing. The Lincoln Parish School Board still needs to vote to approve the construction. They are expected to meet at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28 to vote.

This is all of the information available. Be sure to check back for updates as the story develops.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fiery crash kills 2 men on I-20
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban

Latest News

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed the morning of Sept. 28, 2023 in a wreck on I-49 N near...
18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/28
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces emergency closure of La 3033
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
Louisiana pulls incarcerated girls out of controversial youth prison