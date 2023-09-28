Emergency crews respond to gas leak in Ruston
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of Homer St. and Louisiana Ave. in Ruston, according to the Louisiana Tech University Police Department.
Officials say there is no need to evacuate nearby buildings, just avoid the area.
This is all of the information available. Be sure to check back for updates as the story develops.
