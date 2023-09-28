3 arrested during Winn Parish drug investigation

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Three have been arrested during a drug investigation with the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on September 26, 2023, which resulted in arrest warrants being obtained, and several individuals were taken into custody.

Russell Chad Jones was arrested for the distribution of CDS Schedule II, Andrea Nickie Mercer was arrested for the distribution of CDS Schedule II, possessions of CDS Schedule II, possession/introduction of contraband into a penal institution, and tampering with evidence, and Jennifer Hill Williams was arrested for the distribution of CDS Schedule II.

Sheriff Jordan says more arrests will follow as a result of this investigation.

