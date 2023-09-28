18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken catches fire; driver dead
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler near the Arkansas/Louisiana state line.
The crash happened Thursday morning (Sept. 28) on I-49 N near the Doddridge exit. Officials say an 18-wheeler was headed north when somehow, the driver lost control and ran into some woods. The truck, carrying frozen chicken, then caught fire.
The driver was killed as a result of the crash.
Arkansas State Police is working the wreck. No other information is currently available.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.